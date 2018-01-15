London stocks were flat by midday on Monday as the collapse of contractor Carillion and the potential repercussions among other listed firms weighed on investors' minds. The FTSE 100 was broadly steady at 7,775.68, while the pound was up 0.3% against the dollar at 1.3771 but 0.2% weaker versus the euro at 1.1237. David Cheetham, chief market analyst XTB, said sterling's gains versus the greenback are more down to weakness in the dollar than strength in the pound. "The greenback is coming under ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...