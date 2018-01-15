AIM-listed Watkin Jones said on Monday that chief executive officer Mark Watkin Jones plans to step down from the role once a suitable successor has been appointed and following an orderly handover. The company said it was in the group's best interests to recruit a successor as Watkin Jones is not able to undertake a full time executive role over the longer term for personal reasons. The board will launch a formal search process to identify a new CEO and a succession timetable will be announced ...

