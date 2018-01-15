Renewable fuels company Velocys announced on Monday that it intended to raise around £18.4m before expenses by way of a firm placing and open offer in order to fund initial development costs at the firm's Mississippi biorefinery, as well as progressing work on its waste-to-renewable jet fuel project in the UK. Velocys hoped to collect £14m by way of the firm placing of 139,605,000 new ordinary shares at a price of 10p each, and a further £4.4m from an open offer made to eligible shareholders ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...