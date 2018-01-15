AIM-listed mineral exploration and development firm Greatland Gold was informed by the potential operator of its Ernest Giles project in Western Australia that it would not be going ahead with the project, an announcement that sent the group's shares into freefall early on Monday. Newmont Exploration advised Greatland that its "current corporate priorities" were "largely focussed in other districts" and that consequently, it would not be pursuing the project "at this time". However, a deep ...

