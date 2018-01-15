Royal Dutch Shell has given the go-ahead for its first new manned oil and gas rig in the northern North Sea in almost 30 years, as it redevelops the Penguins oil and gas field. Shell, as operator, has kicked off the process of constructing a floating production, storage and offloading vessel as it sees an "attractive opportunity" from the project of a break-even price below $40 per barrel, with the vessel expected to have a peak production of around 45,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. ...

