Media specialist SpaceandPeople saw strong trading during the final quarter of 2017 that brought total revenue in line with market expectations, but thanks to the mix of revenue from the firm's individual divisions, overall pre-tax profit was anticipated to come in ahead of consensus. SpaceandPeople estimated that group profit before taxation would total approximately £1.2m for the twelve months ended 31 December, around £100,000 higher than anticipated. Cash generation at the firm "remained ...

