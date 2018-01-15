EQS-Ad-hoc: Garfunkelux Holdco 3 S.A. / Key word(s): Financing/Issue of Debt Garfunkelux Holdco 3 S.A.: Launch of Garfunkelux Holdco 3 S.A.'s offering to fund the acquisition of the Carve-out Business and related fees and expenses 15-Jan-2018 / 12:46 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. / Luxembourg, January 15, 2018 *Ad Hoc Announcement* *On Behalf of Garfunkelux Holdco 2 S.A. and Garfunkelux Holdco 3 S.A.* *Launch of Garfunkelux Holdco 3 S.A.'s offering to fund the acquisition of the Carve-out Business and related fees and expenses* Garfunkelux Holdco 3 S.A. has today launched an offering of EUR705.0 million (equivalent) in aggregate principal amount of euro and Swedish Krona-denominated floating rate senior secured notes due 2023 (the "Offering") to: i. fund the previously announced proposed acquisition of the Carve-out Business from Intrum in the Nordic region (including the repayment of certain existing indebtedness of the Carve-out Business) (the "Acquisition") and ii. to pay fees and expenses in connection with the Offering and the Acquisition. There can be no assurance that the Acquisition, the Offering or other financing transactions will be completed. For further information, please visit our investor website www.lowellgroup.com [1] The information contained in this announcement constitutes inside information for purposes of Art. 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse. THIS DOCUMENT IS FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN INVITATION OR OFFER TO ACQUIRE, PURCHASE OR SUBSCRIBE FOR SECURITIES. ANY OFFER OF SECURITIES MAY BE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED IN VARIOUS JURISDICTIONS INCLUDING THE UNITED STATES, THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA AND THE UK. 15-Jan-2018 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/international Language: English Company: Garfunkelux Holdco 3 S.A. 488, route de Longwy L-1940 Luxembourg Grand Duchy of Luxembourg E-mail: mar@garfunkelux.com Internet: www.investors.garfunkelux.com ISIN: XS1263891910, XS1308300059, XS1263892561, XS1308301024 WKN: A1Z4L5 Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) Luxemburg End of Announcement EQS News Service 645349 15-Jan-2018 CET/CEST 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c191fe7114fdecfb716d2c051f72578d&application_id=645349&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

