Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
15.01.2018 | 14:16
Global Sports Betting Market Trends, Drivers & Challenges 2018-2022 - Usage of Betting Tools / Popularity of Virtual Sports Betting / Legalization of Sports Betting

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Sports Betting Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sports betting market to grow at a CAGR of 8.62% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Sports Betting Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of sports betting.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the digital revolution in sports industry. Owing to the rapid penetration of digital platform and growing Internet penetration, consumers have easy access to online sports betting platforms. Consumers can easily engage in sports betting and connect with the sportsbooks due to the growing digital revolution. Digital platforms enable the punters to place bets from any remote part of the world.

Internet gambling is facing high popularity and is steadily becoming the fastest sector of the e-commerce industry. Gamblers are extensively preferring Internet gambling for their activities due to the ease offered and safety provided. Extensive usage of digital processes and growing punter demand is driving the online betting platforms market.

Key vendors

  • 888 Holdings
  • GVC Holdings
  • Kindred Group
  • Paddy Power Betfair
  • William Hill

Key questions answered in this report

  • What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
  • What are the key market trends?
  • What is driving this market?
  • What are the challenges to market growth?
  • Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Information By Sports

Part 09: Market Segmentation By Platform

Part 10: Customer Landscape

Part 11: Regional Landscape

Part 12: Decision Framework

Part 13: Drivers And Challenges

Part 14: Market Trends

Part 15: Vendor Landscape

Part 16: Vendor Analysis

Part 17: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ts8qd7/global_sports?w=5

