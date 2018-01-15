Global Sports Betting Market Trends, Drivers & Challenges 2018-2022 - Usage of Betting Tools / Popularity of Virtual Sports Betting / Legalization of Sports Betting

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The global sports betting market to grow at a CAGR of 8.62% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Sports Betting Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of sports betting.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the digital revolution in sports industry. Owing to the rapid penetration of digital platform and growing Internet penetration, consumers have easy access to online sports betting platforms. Consumers can easily engage in sports betting and connect with the sportsbooks due to the growing digital revolution. Digital platforms enable the punters to place bets from any remote part of the world.
Internet gambling is facing high popularity and is steadily becoming the fastest sector of the e-commerce industry. Gamblers are extensively preferring Internet gambling for their activities due to the ease offered and safety provided. Extensive usage of digital processes and growing punter demand is driving the online betting platforms market.
Key vendors
- 888 Holdings
- GVC Holdings
- Kindred Group
- Paddy Power Betfair
- William Hill
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Sizing
Part 07: Five Forces Analysis
Part 08: Market Information By Sports
Part 09: Market Segmentation By Platform
Part 10: Customer Landscape
Part 11: Regional Landscape
Part 12: Decision Framework
Part 13: Drivers And Challenges
Part 14: Market Trends
Part 15: Vendor Landscape
Part 16: Vendor Analysis
Part 17: Appendix
