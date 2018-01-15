Global Sports Betting Market Trends, Drivers & Challenges 2018-2022 - Usage of Betting Tools / Popularity of Virtual Sports Betting / Legalization of Sports Betting

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Sports Betting Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sports betting market to grow at a CAGR of 8.62% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Sports Betting Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of sports betting.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the digital revolution in sports industry. Owing to the rapid penetration of digital platform and growing Internet penetration, consumers have easy access to online sports betting platforms. Consumers can easily engage in sports betting and connect with the sportsbooks due to the growing digital revolution. Digital platforms enable the punters to place bets from any remote part of the world.

Internet gambling is facing high popularity and is steadily becoming the fastest sector of the e-commerce industry. Gamblers are extensively preferring Internet gambling for their activities due to the ease offered and safety provided. Extensive usage of digital processes and growing punter demand is driving the online betting platforms market.

Key vendors

888 Holdings

GVC Holdings

Kindred Group

Paddy Power Betfair

William Hill

