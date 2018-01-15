Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2018) - GTA Mining and Resources Inc. (TSXV: GTA) ("GTA" or the "Company") reports drill results from the initial phase of drilling on its 100% owned Big Duck Lake Property (the "Property") located 25 km north of Schreiber, Ontario.

The drill program consisted of four (thin wall BQ size) holes totaling 512 metres targeted on the Coco-Estelle Gold Zone. All holes hit the Zone. Management considers this program to have been highly successful.

Results include 1.96 grams per tonne (g/t) gold over 11.0 metres (m) in hole 17-01, 5.90 g/t gold over 5.0 m in hole 17-02 and 3.05 g/t gold over 8.0 m in hole 17-03. One sample from BD17-01 assayed greater than 10ppm gold and is being re-assayed using gravimetric finish.

The Coco-Estelle Gold Zone is described as an 8 to 30 meter wide zone of strongly altered and sulphidized mafic volcanic along the hanging wall of an altered gold anomalous quartz feldspar porphyry (Big Duck Lake Porphyry).

Full results are outlined in Table 1 below, followed by a long section showing drill hole locations.

Table 1 - Results from 2017 drilling:

DDH FROM TO INTERVAL

(metres) Au g/t BD17-01 41.0 77.8 36.8 1.01 incl. 42.0 53.0 11.0 1.96 incl. 42.0 44.0 2.0 3.26 and 88.7 90 1.3 7.37* BD17-02 37.0 81.0 44.0 1.65 incl. 63.0 68.0 5.0 5.90 BD17-03 47.0 52.0 5.0 1.41 incl. 50.0 51.0 1.0 4.70 and 67.0 75.0 8.0 3.05 incl. 67.0 70.0 3.0 4.35 BD17-04 10.1 63.5 53.4 0.19 incl. 59.0 63.5 4.5 0.50

*Incomplete results - one sample in this composite assayed greater than 10ppm Au and is being re-assayed using gravimetric finish

Reported drill intercepts are not true widths. At this time, insufficient data is available to calculate true orientations.

"These gold values are part of why GTA was so eager to acquire this Property," said Peter M. Clausi, CEO of GTA. "The historic third party data guided our technical team in making this drill program a success. We are eager to get back in the field to prove up other historic data and drive shareholder value."