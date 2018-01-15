According to the Retail Cash Automation 2018 study authored by strategic research and consulting company RBR, GLORY leads the global market for retail cash recycling solutions with 41% market share. The report examined retail cash recycling at both the point of sale and in the back office and found that Glory leads both deployment categories with 40% and 42% market share respectively.

Around the world, cash in circulation continues to rise and remains an important payment choice for consumers in store. Retailers looking to increase efficiency, improve cash security, reduce staff stress and release time and resources to deliver better customer experiences are automating the cash processes across their stores.

Glory manufactures a range of CASHINFINITY cash recycling solutions to support all retail segments and footprints from convenience stores and quick service restaurants thorough specialist retailers to large format stores and hypermarkets. Handling both notes and coins, they include the CI-10 and CI-50 for the point of sale; CI-100, CI-200 and CI-300 for the cash office as well as supporting software and business consulting services.

While cash acceptance solutions have been deployed for many years, more recently retailers are seeing the performance benefits provided by cash recyclers. These include: reduced time for float preparation and end of day cash reconciliation, reduced cash shrinkage, enhanced counterfeit detection and optimised cash collection delivery scheduling all supported by Glory's long tradition of quality.

Siôn Roberts, Executive Vice President of Global Retail at Glory, commented: I'm delighted to see this independent study reinforces that retailers and merchants around the world are shifting from simpler, older cash deposit systems to more innovative and flexible cash recycling technology in order to drive efficiency of cash processing, improve staff engagement and motivation, and crucially to deliver further customer service benefits. Glory is delighted to be leading the way globally and delivering performance improvements in both the front of store and back office environments with our range of high quality, versatile cash recycling hardware and software solutions."

RBR's Retail Cash Automation 2018 is a brand new study assessing the deployment levels of cash acceptors and recyclers across four retail segments in 13 countries. The study also explores retailer perspectives on cash automation, based on in-depth interviews with dozens of retailers around the world.

About GLORY

As a global leader in cash technology solutions, we provide the financial, retail, cash center and gaming industries with confidence that their cash is protected and always working to help build a stronger business.

Our cash automation technologies and process engineering services help businesses in more than 100 countries optimize the handling, movement and management of cash. While we span the globe, we personally engage with each customer to address their unique challenges and goals enhancing staff efficiency, reducing operating costs and enabling a more rewarding customer experience.

Employing over 9,000 professionals worldwide with dedicated R&D and manufacturing facilities across the world, GLORY is built on a rich customer-focused, technology-driven heritage spanning almost a hundred years.

For further information please visit www.glory-global.com or follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/glory_global.

About RBR

RBR is a strategic research and consulting firm with three decades of experience in banking and retail automation, cards and payments. It assists its clients by providing independent advice and intelligence through published reports, consulting, newsletters and events.

