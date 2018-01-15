Global Wearable Electronics Market 2018-2022: Trends, Drivers & Challenges - Market to Grow at a CAGR of 23.30%

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Wearable Electronics Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wearable electronics market to grow at a CAGR of 23.30% during the period 2018-2022.



Global Wearable Electronics Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of wearable electronics.



Wearable electronics are smart electronic devices that can be connected to the internet and be worn on the body as accessories. These devices are a key segment of loT devices, and they can exchange data through internet with the user and other connected devices. loT overall is a network of physical objects interconnected through various network technologies.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing crowdfunding campaigns. There are several vendors in the wearable electronics market. Few of the prominent vendors are startups. These companies were backed by several venture capitalists. There is high support in terms of investments through crowdfunding platforms such as Indiegogo, GoFundMe, and Kickstarter. Multiple vendors in the wearable electronics market have adopted crowdfunding to raise funds for their projects.



This also helped increase awareness among potential customers and provided many opportunities to small vendors to innovate and succeed in stiff competition. It allows vendors to know customer interest in their products and directly communicate with potential buyers to involve them in product development stage, which helps them develop right products for the market.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growing awareness of wearable devices. The wearable electronics market in APAC is expanding due to the proliferation of low-cost smart bands in this region and a decline in their ASP. Increasing disposable income and internet penetration are encouraging wearable device vendors to tap the growth potential of the market in the region.



Vendors are focusing on developing countries to expand their revenue and market base. The ASP of these devices is expected to decline during the forecast period, making them attractive for price-sensitive consumers. Multiple vendors have adopted online and offline channels to enter APAC.



Market trends



Growing crowdfunding campaigns

Integration of haptic technology in smart watches

Growing developer interest in AR and VR apps



Key vendors

Apple

Samsung

Fitbit

Xiaomi

ODG

Other prominent vendors

ASUSTek Computer

Garmin

Huawei Technologies

LG Electronics

Motorola Mobility

Omate

Polar Electro

Pebble Technology

Sony

Lenovo

LG

Razer

BAE Systems

Cinoptics

Elbit Systems

EPSON

HTC

Kopin

Rockwell Collins

Sensics

Thales Group

Trivisio Prototyping

Vuzix,

AiQ Smart Clothing

Sensoria

Athos

DAQRI

Google

Laster Technologies

Meta

Microsoft

Jakcom Technology

Kerv Wearables

Logbar

Mota

NFC Ring

Nimb

Oura,

Ringly



