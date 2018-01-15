Vehicle Electrification Market Size Worth $125.12 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, January 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalvehicle electrification marketis anticipated to reach USD 125.12 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing demand for electrification in transport automobiles is increasing owing to social influence and acceptability to shift in favor of electrification via lowered usage of petroleum to energy efficient vehicle. Moreover, regional legislation policies and regulatory efforts globally on strengthening CO2 emissions standard have been immensely contributing to the growth of the market.

Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) product is expected to gain traction over the forecast period. The application of ISG in vehicle helps the engine to instant and silently restart after the idle or traffic stop when the engines shut down to reduce emission and save fuel. ISG achieve vibration and noise reduced operation improving the automobile comfort for the user. Further, ISG optimizes the electric energy by reducing the load of the engine which further drives the content of electronic solution in the vehicle. Integrated starter generator in the automobile has significant influence to start engine under extremely low-temperature conditions.

The demand for integrated started generator product type was valued at USD 4.97 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach over USD 11.16 billion by 2025.

The internal combustion engine (ICE) & micro-hybrid vehicle is one of the largest segment in hybridization type. The growth of ICE & micro-hybrid automobiles is attributed to mechanical integration which yields significant fuel economy when it is idle in traffic or at a signal. Moreover, to meet the growing environmental challenges which are posed by several emission legislations automakers have developed various eco solutions in the conventional ICE.

Increasing user demand for eco-friendly solutions and stringent emission regulations are few key factors that are expected to impact the growth for internal combustion engine & micro-hybrid vehicle in the market over the forecast period. The internal combustion engine & micro-hybrid vehicle segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2017 to 2025.

The global vehicle electrification market accounted for USD 58.92 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2017 to 2025

in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2017 to 2025 Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) & Micro-Hybrid Vehicle emerged as the largest segment in 2016 and is estimated to generate revenue over USD 70.68 billion by 2025.

by 2025. The BEV hybridization segment is anticipated to witness moderate growth over the next eight years.

The electric vacuum pump within product segment is estimated to reach over USD 17.75 billion by 2025

by 2025 The Asia Pacific market is projected to witness substantial growth over the next decade owing to growing adoption of vehicle electrification methods among automobile sector on a large scale. The regional market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2017 to 2025.

market is projected to witness substantial growth over the next decade owing to growing adoption of vehicle electrification methods among automobile sector on a large scale. The regional market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2017 to 2025. Key players include Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC, Johnson Electric, and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, accounting for a majority share of the overall market in 2016

Grand View Research has segmented the market on the basis of product, hybridization and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Start/Stop System Electric Power Steering (EPS) Liquid Heater Ptc Electric Air Conditioner Compressor Electric Vacuum Pump Electric Oil Pump Electric Water Pump Starter Motor & Alternator Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) Actuators

Hybridization Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) & Micro-Hybrid Vehicle Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of the World Brazil Mexico



