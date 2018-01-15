Influenza Medication Market to Reach US$2,012.6 Mn by 2025, Globally: Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, January 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market report, the global Influenza Medications Market was valued at US$ 1,699.7 Mn in 2016 and is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 1.4% from 2017 to 2025, to reach an estimated value of US$ 2,012.6 Mn in 2025.

The report on global influenza medications market has been classified on the basis of three categories by product, distribution channel type and geography (regions & countries). The product category further sub segmented into Zanamivir, Oseltamivir, Peramivir, Amantadine, Rimantadine, Inosine and Others (laninamivir octanoate, etc.), In term of distribution channels global influenza medications market is divided into hospitals, clinics, pharmacies and others. The report offers a detailed description behind the steady growth rate of the market and a possible growth trajectory at the global as well as regional level in terms of value and the market share for each global Influenza Medications market segment. The report is thus, compiled with the prime intent of updating the stakeholders with the incumbent market dynamics through a graphical illustration and in-depth analysis of each segment considered within the study scope.

Based on product type of global Influenza Medications market, Oseltamivir remained the key contributor towards the global market, which accounted for approximately 48.8% of the global market in 2016. Tamiflu (oseltamivir) is used for the prophylaxis and treatment of flu caused by influenza virus types A (H1N1) and B. The first generic was launched in 2016 by Natco Pharma in the U.S. During 2009's H1N1 swine flu outbreak, Tamiflu has been found to be active against it. Relenza (zanamivir) was first in a new class of antiviral flu drugs (neuraminidase inhibitors), approved for prescription in over 70 countries. Despite its better efficacy rates and lower price compared to Tamiflu, Relenza hold only small portion of anti-influenza medication market. The major drawback include the drug is administered through respiratory route thus lead to other respiratory problem and it is only approved in patients over 7 year of age. The availability of other generic influenza medications products at low cost, with increased use of other formulations such as Peramivir, Inosine and Laninamivir Octanoate are expected to gain share of the influenza medication market.

Among distribution channels, the pharmacies segment held the largest share accounting around 37.2% share of global market in 2016. Patients discharged from hospitals or clinics with an influenza treatment plan to utilize influenza medication for a prescribed treatment duration prefer online or retail pharmacy purchase. The pharmacies segment is projected to generate high sales revenue, owing to increase in the number of pharmacy stores. The hospitals segment is considered a lucrative segment with substantial market share of 29.9% in 2016. Hospitals commonly preferred distribution channel segment, as the patients with HIV and cardiovascular disease associated with Influenza. Increasing incidence of influenza in hospital in-patients drives the growth of this segment.

The key players operating in the global Influenza Medications market are Daiichi Sankyo Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Natco Pharma, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sandoz International GmbH (Novartis AG), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mylan, Inc. and others. The global Influenza Medications market is fragmented with presence of few large and small scale vendors that operates global market. However, the global market is dominated by few major players.

