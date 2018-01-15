Remote Infrastructure Management Market Worth 41.27 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, January 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new research report "Remote Infrastructure Management Market by Core Service (Database Management, Storage Management, Server Management, Desktop Management, Application Management), Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the global market size is expected to grow from USD 23.65 Billion in 2017 to USD 41.27 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.8% during the forecast period.

The market is growing rapidly, owing to the increasing need for seamless, value-added, and reliable Quality of Service (QoS).

Storage management is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

Among all core services, the storage management segment is expected to dominate the market in terms of market share and is projected to grow considerably during the forecast period, as the demand for managing servers remotely and monitoring servers for any risk or attack is increasing among enterprises. Securing a server is the major concern for any enterprise, and many enterprises have their servers located at a remote location and function from multiple locations. In this case, enterprises require remote infrastructure management services to manage their servers, remote server administration, server audit, patch management, updation, and performance monitoring, and to offer proactive timely maintenance for their servers.

Large enterprises segment is expected to have the largest market share

The report segments the global market into organization size that covers large enterprises as well as Small and Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs). The large enterprises across major verticals have a global presence and offices at different locations. These enterprises also have their IT infrastructure scattered across sites and require remote infrastructure management services to manage their IT infrastructure remotely. Large enterprises have a huge customer base and serve their customers worldwide. To manage their costly infrastructure and to match the complexity of the network, large enterprises outsource services to remote infrastructure management service providers to assist them in achieving their business goals. The growth of remote infrastructure management across large enterprises is majorly driven by the need for best-quality seamless services in a centralized manner.

North America is expected to be the largest revenue generator during the forecast period

The report has been segmented into 5 major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. North America is expected to be the largest region for the market, followed by Europe. Rapid growth in the digitalization trend and openness for outsourcing services are the major drivers of remote infrastructure management solutions in North America. The market growth in developing regions can be attributed to technology enhancements.

Major vendors in the Remote Infrastructure Management Market are HCL Technologies Limited (India), Fujitsu (Japan), Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India), Capgemini (France), Sensiple (US), Nityo Infotech (US), Locuz (India), CtrlS Datacenters Ltd (India), Cybage Software Pvt. Ltd. (India), and Cerebra Integrated Technologies Limited (India). These vendors have adopted various types of organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as new product launches, partnerships and collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions, to expand their offerings in the market.

