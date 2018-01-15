Wilford Smith: Modern Law Firm in Sheffield, Rotherham and London Re-Launches Leading Conveyancing Service

Wilford Smith Has Been Assisting Clients with a Variety of Legal Services since 1981

SHEFFIELD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2018 / Wilford Smith, founded in 1981 and celebrating over 30 years in the legal profession, has re-launched its leading Residential and Commercial Conveyancing services via its new Brand and re-designed website. Wilford Smith's Conveyancing Solicitors provide their clients with a highly-professional, modern legal service, covering all areas of buying and selling commercial and residential properties.

Wilford Smith has specialist lawyers based in Sheffield, Rotherham and London who take great pride in delivering high-quality and tailor-made advice to suit their clients' particular needs. The firm has chosen to use modern internet strategies to make its services as visible as possible to potential clients, generating business and improving competitiveness by establishing a prominent identity online.

The firm's renowned Residential Conveyancing team handles a broad range of legal issues, such as:

Buying a Property

First Registration of Land & Property

Leasehold Enfranchisement

Matrimonial & Civil Partnership Transfers

Releasing Equity

Relocating

Remortgaging

Sale and Purchase

Selling a Property

Shared Ownership

Social Housing

Transfer of Equity

Wilford Smith's professional Residential Conveyancing Experts in Sheffield, Rotherham and London offer a comprehensive service to guide clients through the process of buying and selling a home. They assist in eliminating any legal concerns by providing an incredibly personal service from initial enquiry to the completion of the sale.

The law firm also presents its expertise within the Commercial Conveyancing sector. Wilford Smith's solicitors offer a creative and forward-thinking approach to all areas of Commercial Conveyancing, including:

Alterations and Repairs

Breach of Covenants

Break Clauses

Buying a Commercial Property

Commercial to Residential

Corporate Occupiers

Drafting and Negotiating Commercial Leases

Land

Lease Options

Rent Review

Wilford Smith is committed to administering an exceptional service to ensure that, whatever the nature of business, its clients' Commercial Conveyancing transactions are concluded as quickly and seamlessly as possible. On behalf of their clients, Wilford Smith's accomplished solicitors take pride in their ability to prepare contracts, negotiate the purchase and sale of commercial property and reach binding agreements. Additionally, they work in the commercial rental sector, providing specialist legal advice in lease negotiations for both landlords and tenants.

About Wilford Smith:

Wilford Smith offers quality legal services for both private and commercial clients throughout Sheffield, Rotherham and London. It has become a most prestigious law firm with a richly deserved reputation for hard work and results. Its solicitors routinely provide expert advice in a range of complex legal areas, including Criminal Defence, Estate Planning, Residential and Commercial Conveyancing. For more information, please visit https://www.wilfordsmith.com/.

Wilford Smith Solicitors

Meadowhall Business Park 3, Suite MBP3

Carbrook Hall Road, S9 2EQ

