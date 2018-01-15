

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sysco Corp. (SYY) said that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Kent Frozen Foods, a successful UK-based foodservice distributor with revenue in the year ended 31st December 2016 of 47 million pounds.



The acquisition, which is conditional upon approval from the Competition and Markets Authority, will see Kent Frozen Foods join Sysco's other UK businesses, including Brakes, Fresh Direct and M&J Seafood.



Kent Frozen Foods is headquartered in Kent, with distribution facilities in Aylesford (Kent) and Witney (Oxfordshire).



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX