Dahua Reliability Laboratory Recognized with CNAS Certification

HANGZHOU, China, Jan. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dahua Reliability Laboratory was certified by China National Accreditation Service for Conformity Assessment (CNAS).

CNAS, China National Accreditation Board for Conformity Assessment, is one of the most authoritative laboratory accreditation agencies in China. It is a national accreditation body approved and established by the National Accreditation Certification Board (CNCA), which features a long investigation period, high requirements and strict standards, having a pivotal position in the field of certification.

With advanced hardware equipment, qualified management levels, excellent team quality and standardized on-site operation, Dahua Reliability Laboratory is qualified to carry outtesting and calibration services according to the corresponding acceptance criteria. Dahua Reliability Laboratory is looking forward to obtaining accreditation from the international body in the near future.

Since the establishment of Dahua Reliability Laboratory in 2010, Dahua has maintained high investmentin the lab every year and equipped it with a team of highly qualified technological specialists. With years of expansion, now the laboratory has a complete baseline of product application scenarios covering the entire product life cycle from prototypetomassproduction. It also covers fields such as environmental simulation, packaging and transportation,mechanics, shell protection, aging, accelerated stress, etc., providing 20 reliability tests ranging from high temperature, low temperature, constant heat and humidity, alternating heat and humidity, vibration, drop, dust, water, salt spray, and simulated solar radiation.

The accreditation of Dahua Reliability Laboratory by CNAS demonstrates Dahua's emphasis on product R&D, manufacturing and quality assurance.With a mission of "Enabling a Safer Society and Smarter Living", Dahua will continue to focus on "Innovation, Quality, and Service", to serve its partners and customers around the world.

About Dahua Technology

Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd. is a leading solution provider in the global video surveillance industry. In 2017, Dahua was ranked 3rd inSecurity 50bya&s International. Dahua is committed to providing the highest quality solutions and products with the latest technologies to enable our end users to perform their business successfully. The company has more than 6,000 R&D engineers and technical staff working on cutting-edge technologies in camera lens, image sensor, video encoding & transmission, embedded processor, graphic processing, video analytics, software reliability, network security and other technologies.

