UK-Based Solicitors Wilford Smith Announces they have Officially Rebranded as a More Modern Law Firm

The Rotherham Law Firm Offers a Number of Legal Services Including Help with Wills, Probate, Residential and Commercial Conveyancing and More
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2017 / Wilford Smith, a Rotherham-based solicitors firm, are pleased to announce a recent rebranding that is part of the law firm's expansion plan.
To learn more about Wilford Smith and the wide range of legal services that they provide to their clients, please click here: As a spokesperson for Wilford Smith noted, the rebranding has allowed the law firm to become more modern, and give every client the complete experience of high-end legal services, complemented by dedication to client care. Whether clients need assistance with commercial or residential conveyancing, help writing their wills, or have questions about probate, they are sure to find the expert and caring legal help they need at Wilford Smith. The law firm, which was founded in 1981 by Stephen Smith, MBE, also specializes in fraud and complex corporate cases, as well as in helping those who have been accused of road traffic offenses. "At Wilford Smith, we take pride in providing our clients with an incredibly personal service, tailor-made for you and your specific needs," the spokesperson noted, adding that the aim in every case is to create robust solutions that achieve each client's desired outcome. "We believe communication is key and will ensure you receive the best possible client care and deliver straightforward and practical advice, regardless of the nature or complexity of your situation." As noted earlier, the recent rebranding is part of the law firm's major expansion programme. Recently, Wilford Smith opened three new offices: one in London and two in Sheffield. With the trio of new locations, addition of more staff and the focus on becoming a modernized law firm, Stephen Smith and the lawyers who work with him are all looking forward to helping even more clients with their legal needs. "Our clients really matter to us. We work tirelessly to provide a service that perfectly fits your needs," the spokesperson noted. About Wilford Smith: Wilford Smith provides quality legal services for both private and commercial clients. Their expert solicitors routinely provide advice on complex legal matters in a range of areas including criminal defense, estate planning and residential and commercial conveyancing. For more information, please visit https://www.wilfordsmith.com/ Wilford Smith Contact: Jason Owen SOURCE: Wilford Smith
