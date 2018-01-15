On October 27, 2017, the shares in Dignitana AB were given observation status due to a material adverse uncertainty in respect of the company's financial situation, following a press release from the company on the same day with information on the company's working capital.



On December 29, 2017, Dignitana AB published a press release with information that the company through an issue of new shares had received approximately SEK 42.6 million before issue costs.



With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the observation status of the shares in Dignitana AB (DIGN, ISIN code SE0002108001, order book ID 66773) shall be removed with effect as of today, January 15, 2018.



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Karin Ydén or Elias Skog, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.