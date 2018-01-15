Tallinn, Estonia, 2018-01-15 14:44 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Disturbances have been resolved. Index values are being received.



Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +372 640 8847 www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.