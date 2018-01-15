Oboya Horticulture Industries AB: Oboya has been awarded in China

Oboya Group ("Oboya") has been awarded China's Most Influential Enterprise in Intelligent Agriculture 2017 by the China Intelligent Agricultural Industry Alliance, which consists of various agricultural associations.

Over the years, the prize has been awarded to entrepreneurs and private companies in the agricultural sector and is an award for work that promotes technological innovation in the cultivation and development of the Chinese agricultural sector. Oboya receives the award both for its international concept and its innovative approach with the goal of modernizing and digitizing the Chinese cultivation industry.

The award has been published on several media and newspapers, such as China News, SINA, SOHU and others. The award is a confirmation that Oboya contributes with expertise and products for the development of the Chinese cultivation industry.

