VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/15/18 -- Trevali Mining Corporation ("Trevali" or the "Company") (TSX: TV)(LMA: TV)(OTCQX: TREVF)(FRANKFURT: 4TI) reports preliminary consolidated fourth quarter ("Q4") 2017 production of 104.8-million payable pounds of zinc, 13.5-million payable pounds of lead and 396,899 payable ounces of silver. Preliminary 2017 annual production was 177.4-million payable pounds of zinc, 45.8-million payable pounds of lead and 1,561,508 payable ounces of silver.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Table 1: 2017 Preliminary Consolidated Production ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Q4-2017 Q4-2016 2017(1) 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tonnes Mined 832,878 415,523 1,924,383 1,166,381 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tonnes Milled 818,690 469,723 2,070,442 1,300,037 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Concentrate Produced DMT (Dry Metric Tonnes): Zinc 113,284 42,275 198,550 110,027 Lead 15,442 13,284 53,784 34,335 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Payable Production: Zinc (million lbs) 104.8 36.8 177.4 98.0 Lead (million lbs) 13.5 11.3 45.8 33.0 Silver (000 ozs) 396.9 409.7 1,561.5 1,215,9 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (1) 2017 preliminary production includes September-December 2017 production from Perkoa and Rosh Pinah reflecting the closure of the African zinc asset acquisition from Glencore on August 31, 2017. Production from April 1 to August 31, 2017 was treated as part of the working capital adjustments captured in the purchase price calculation.

Q4-2017 and 2017 Annual Operational Highlights

-- Record overall consolidated Q4-2017 and 2017 annual zinc and lead production. -- Highest annual zinc production, mill throughput and mine output at the Perkoa mine. -- Record quarterly metal production, mine output and mill throughput at the Caribou mine with continued ongoing operational improvements following transition to owner-operated mining activities. -- Rosh Pinah mill re-grind circuit completed in Q4 and anticipated to boost recoveries and increase concentrate quality. -- Completion of the Santander mine underground water pumping infrastructure upgrade - anticipated to reduce power requirements and improve overall mine efficiency. -- Integration of Perkoa and Rosh Pinah mines, acquired from Glencore on August 31, 2017, continues to progress well.

"2017 marked a transformational year for Trevali with the acquisition of the Perkoa and Rosh Pinah zinc mines, elevating the Company to a Top-10 zinc producer," stated Dr. Mark Cruise, Trevali's President and CEO. "These new assets have contributed significantly to Trevali's production profile, leading to record quarterly and annual production, and we anticipate additional improvements through an ongoing focus on operational excellence in 2018."

Santander Mine, Peru

Preliminary Q4-2017 production was 14.1 million payable pounds of zinc, 1.7 million payable pounds of lead and 97,941 payable ounces of silver (see Table 2). Recoveries averaged 87% for zinc, 78% for lead and 57% for silver.

Santander mill throughput for Q4-2017 was 214,791 tonnes, approximately 17% above nameplate design capacity. Mine production the quarter was 201,198 tonnes.

The Company has completed the upgrade of its pumping infrastructure to facilitate long-range planning as mining transitions deeper in the Magistral zones. It is anticipated to result in reduced power requirements and improve overall mine efficiency.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Table 2: Santander 2017 Preliminary Production Statistics ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Q4-2017 Q4-2016 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tonnes Mined 201,198 171,084 681,785 716,893 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tonnes Milled 214,791 218,481 839,546 863,307 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Head Grades: Zinc 4.1% 4.4% 3.9% 4.3% Lead 0.5% 0.8% 0.7% 1.2% Silver - ounces/ton 0.8 1.2 1 1.3 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Recoveries: Zinc 87% 89% 87% 89% Lead 78% 83% 80% 86% Silver 57% 66% 64% 71% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Concentrate Produced DMT: Zinc 16,286 17,553 60,841 67,397 Lead 1,712 3,111 10,792 17,189 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Payable Production: Zinc (million lbs) 14.1 15.8 53.1 61.3 Lead (million lbs) 1.7 3.1 10.5 19.3 Silver (000 ozs) 97.9 177.9 602.7 813.8 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Phase-1 2017 Santander exploration drill program commenced during the second quarter, utilizing both surface directional and underground drill rigs, with the aim of converting inferred tonnages into higher confidence categories as well as aggressively probing the depth and lateral extents of the Magistral and Santander polymetallic systems that remain open for expansion. Results of the work will support long-range mine planning, and follow up conversion and expansion drilling is planned for 2018.

Caribou Mine, Canada

Preliminary Q4-2017 Caribou production was a record 21.7 million pounds of payable zinc, 8.7 million payable pounds of lead and 249,643 payable ounces of silver (see Table 3). Both mine output and mill throughput for the quarter established new highs of 250,225 tonnes and 252,857 tonnes respectively.

Ongoing transition to owner mining has enabled productivity improvements including the reduction of stope dilution below 10%. Other key initiatives saw the stabilization of zinc recoveries with significant improvement lead and silver compared to the same period in 2016.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Table 3: Caribou 2017 Preliminary Production Statistics ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Q4-2017 Q4-2016 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tonnes Mined 250,225 244,439 937,459 449,488 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tonnes Milled 252,857 251,242 945,436 436,730 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Head Grades: Zinc 6.0% 6.0% 5.9% 6.0% Lead 2.6% 2.7% 2.6% 2.7% Silver - ounces/ton 2.3 2.3 2.2 2.3 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Recoveries: Zinc 78% 76% 77% 77% Lead 66% 60% 63% 58% Silver 40% 36% 39% 36% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Concentrate Produced (DMT): Zinc 25,021 24,722 90,580 42,630 Lead 10,644 10,173 38,706 17,146 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Payable Production: Zinc (million lbs) 21.7 20.9 79.9 36.7 Lead (million lbs) 8.7 8.2 30.9 13.8 Silver (000 ozs) 249.6 231.7 890.3 402.1 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rosh Pinah Mine, Namibia

Preliminary Q4-2017 Rosh Pinah production was 21.3 million pounds of payable zinc, 3.1 million payable pounds of lead and 49,217 payable ounces of silver (see Table 4). Mine output and mill throughput for the quarter was 177,820 tonnes and 171,020 tonnes respectively.

During the quarter, reported recoveries were affected by a one-time reconciliation adjustment due to unusual patterns of concentrate stockpiling. Procedures are being taken to ensure more frequent reconciliations of material movements are completed.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Table 4: Rosh Pinah 2017 Preliminary Production Statistics (100% basis) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sep-17 Q4-2017 2017(1) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tonnes Mined 60,045 177,820 237,865 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tonnes Milled 56,630 171,020 227,650 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Head Grades: Zinc 8.7% 8.4% 8.5% Lead 1.9% 1.4% 1.6% Silver - ounces/ton 0.7 0.5 0.6 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Recoveries: Zinc 87% 80% 82% Lead 58% 60% 60% Silver 50% 52% 51% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Concentrate Produced (DMT): Zinc 7,840 23,399 31,239 Lead 1,200 3,086 4,286 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Payable Production: Zinc (million lbs) 8.0 21.3 29.3 Lead (million lbs) 1.3 3.1 4.4 Silver (000 ozs) 19.2 49.3 68.5 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (1) 2017 preliminary production include September-December 2017 production from the Perkoa and Rosh Pinah, reflecting the closure of the African zinc asset acquisition from Glencore on August 31, 2017.

Improvement programs have been implemented to target key operational opportunities, including production drilling support, trial of raise-boring in the stope production cycle and mobile fleet rationalization. These initiatives are delivering improvements to the site and will be ongoing through 2018. Planned sequencing changes resulted in higher grades being mined and processed.

Perkoa Mine, Burkina Faso

Preliminary Q4-2017 Perkoa production was a record 47.7 million pounds of payable zinc with an average zinc recovery of 94%, the highest levels to date (see Table 5). Mine output and mill throughput for the quarter were 203,635 tonnes and 180,022 tonnes respectively. The re-introduction of the zinc regrind mill to the circuit has realized improvements in zinc concentrate grades compared to prior months.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Table 5: Perkoa 2017 Preliminary Production Statistics (100% basis) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sep-17 Q4-2017 2017 (1) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tonnes Mined 67,274 203,635 270,909 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tonnes Milled 57,810 180,022 237,832 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Zinc Head Grade 15.2% 15.0% 15.0% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Zinc Recovery 92.0% 94.0% 93.7% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Zinc Concentrate Produced (DMT) 15,890 48,579 64,469 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Payable Zinc Production (million lbs) 15.1 47.7 62.8 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (1) 2017 preliminary production includes September-December 2017 production from Perkoa and Rosh Pinah, reflecting the closure of the African zinc asset acquisition from Glencore on August 31, 2017.

2018 CONSOLIDATED PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE (all costs in US$)

Consolidated production guidance for 2018 is estimated between 400 and 427 million pounds of payable zinc, 43.8 and 46.0 million pounds of payable lead and 1.4 and 1.47 million ounces of payable silver. Consolidated operating costs will range from $60-$66 per tonne, with cash costs (net of by-product credits) of between $0.67-$0.73 per pound of zinc (see Table 6).

Table 6: 2018 Consolidated Production and Cost Guidance (2 & 4)

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2018 Zinc 2018 Lead 2018 Silver Production Production Production (million pounds (million pounds (000 ounces Mine payable) payable) payable) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Caribou 86-90 27.1-28.4 627-658 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Perkoa (100%)(4) 155-165 N/A N/A ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Rosh Pinah (100%)(4) 105-115 5.7-6.0 123-129 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Santander 54-57 11.0-11.6 654-687 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 400-427 43.8-46.0 1,400-1,474 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash Costs net Operating Costs of By-Products(3) Mine (per tonne) (per lb Zn) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Caribou $55-$61 $0.68-$0.74 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Perkoa (100%)(4) $103-$113 $0.82-$0.91 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Rosh Pinah (100%)(4) $49-$54 $0.55-$0.60 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Santander $38-$42 $0.49-$0.53 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total $60-$66 $0.67-$0.73 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (2) Constitutes forward-looking information; see "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements". (3) Cash costs are based on various assumptions and estimates, including, but not limited to: production volumes, commodity prices (Zn: $1.25/lb Pb: $1.00/lb Ag: $19/lb) and foreign currency exchange rates (N$/USD: 13.00; XOF/USD: 609; PEN/USD 3.25; C$/USD $1.25). (4) Trevali's interest is 90% of Perkoa and 80% of Rosh Pinah.

Production guidance has been provided on an annual basis but we expect moderate production fluctuations on a quarter-to-quarter basis due to mine scheduling, with modestly lower first quarter production versus the balance of the year.

Caribou 2018 Guidance:

Debottlenecking of the mine and mill has produced continued operational improvements since the declaration of commercial production mid-2016. The 2018 business improvement program will continue with production anticipated to increase further as improvements are made to the power infrastructure, control systems, mining conversion, ground control management and ventilation.

Perkoa 2018 Guidance:

A key initiative at Perkoa in 2017 was to re-commission the zinc regrind mill, which was completed in the fourth quarter, with positive impacts on recovery and concentrate grades. These benefits are expected to continue in 2018.

Rosh Pinah 2018 Guidance:

The installation of improved grinding capacity in 2017 is already producing results at or above modelled expectations. Improvements in mine planning and underground drilling support has increased the mine production capacity.

Santander 2018 Guidance:

Production represents a modest improvement from 2017, based on improved ore availability from areas impacted by water in 2017. Significant investments were made to the mine pumping infrastructure in 2017. Mill maintenance in the first quarter (head of ball mill replacement on one of the four mills) will result in lower mill throughput, with mined ore stockpiled for processing in subsequent quarters.

Exploration - Targeting Resource and Reserve Growth and Mine Life Extensions

Trevali recently commenced an accelerated growth initiative at its four mines. This initiative will focus on brownfield exploration targets to expand and discover new mineral resources in proximity to existing mine infrastructure that have the potential to increase production, lower unit costs, increase cash flows and extend the current mine lives. For 2018, the Company expects to invest over $10 million, primarily focused on:

-- Updated resource and reserve estimates at all sites in Q1. -- Expanded resource-growth program totaling approximately 60,000 metres of diamond drilling from surface and underground, consisting of approximately 21,000 metres at Santander, 10,000 metres at Caribou, 17,000 metres at Perkoa and 12,000 metres at Rosh Pinah. -- Generating exploration targets from the compilation of prior exploration campaigns, followed up by diamond drilling and geophysical surveys. Subject to positive results, additional funding may be dedicated to further drill those targets. -- Geophysics, litho-geochemistry, prospecting and mapping will also be conducted to advance additional target areas for future drilling.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures for 2018 are expected to be approximately $74 million, comprised of the following:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2018 Capital Expenditure Guidance (US$) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sustaining Capex $41 million ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Exploration $10 million ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Infrastructure $23 million ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- $74 million ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Integration Update

Corporate and Business Unit technical, financial and strategic integration continues to progress well with the team focusing on streamlining reporting systems and cost savings from supply chain and technical support initiatives. The main objective being improving efficiencies within group reporting, procurement, information technology, embedding a continuous operational improvement culture and positioning Trevali for future growth through its respective business development strategies and to deliver on cost effective production targets.

