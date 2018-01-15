The 15 Startup Innovators That are Set to Light Up the Blockchain Cybersecurity Market

OYSTER BAY, New York, Jan. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain technology is most often associated with cryptocurrencies and financial services applications. But, it's the very decentralized nature and cryptographic anchor of blockchain that makes it a prime foundation for cybersecurity solutions, particularly considering the continued mass-scale data breaches and identity theft happening on a worldwide scale and within the most well-guarded corporate perimeters. The race is on for blockchain-based cybersecurity. ABI Research, a market-foresight advisory firm providing strategic guidance on the most compelling transformative technologies, has identified the fifteen startups in the blockchain-based cybersecurity space who are driving these unprecedented security solutions.

These startups are the hot tech innovators who are aiming to harness the transformative features of blockchain and transform existing security models around identity, authentication, and data protection. By leveraging digital signatures, cryptographic hashing, and consensus mechanisms in a distributed ledger format, these innovators hope to provide long-awaited solutions to the problems of data theft and loss.

"The blockchain infrastructure can enable a strengthening of traditional cybersecurity practices, such as identity management and access control for example, by finding new applications for existing technologies, such as decentralized DDoS protection, or distributed PKI," says Michela Menting, Research Director at ABI Research.

"Going forward, we will see increasing interest in using blockchain to protect all types of data (identity, corporate, financial) in transit and at rest. Most importantly, these technologies will be just as easily available to individuals wanting to regain control and protect their personal information, as well as to large organizations managing terabytes of business data," Menting concludes.

And, the Hot Tech Innovators in Blockchain-Based Cybersecurity are:

Block Armour

Cambridge Blockchain

Civic

Datum

Evernym

GemOS

Gladius

Gospel Technology

Guardtime

Ledger

MaidSafe

NuCypher

Nuggets

Obsidian Platform

REMME

These findings are from ABI Research's Hot Tech Innovators: Blockchain-Based Cybersecurity report. This report is part of the company'sDigital Security research service, which includes research, data, and analyst insights.

About ABI Research

ABI Research provides strategic guidance for visionaries needing market foresight on the most compelling transformative technologies, which reshape workforces, identify holes in a market, create new business models and drive new revenue streams. ABI's own research visionaries take stances early on those technologies, publishing groundbreaking studies often years ahead of other technology advisory firms. ABI analysts deliver their conclusions and recommendations in easily and quickly absorbed formats to ensure proper context. Our analysts strategically guide visionaries to take action now and inspire their business to realize a bigger picture. For more information about ABI Research's forecasting, consulting and teardown services, visionaries can contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific or visit www.abiresearch.com.

Contact Info:





Global

Deborah Petrara Christopher Leary Tel: +1.516.624.2558 Tel: +1.516.624.2544 pr@abiresearch.com pr@abiresearch.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/276887/abi_research_logo.jpg