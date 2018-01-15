Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market 14.9% CAGR to 2022 | ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, January 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market is forecast to reach $2,575.4 million by 2022 from $1,284.0 million in 2017 at a CAGR of 14.9% during (2017-2022) driven by the benefits of simulation over traditional learning, increasing demand for minimally invasive treatments, and increasing focus on patient safety; while North America accounted for the largest share of the medical simulation market in 2016 followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.

The prominent players in the global medical simulations market are Laerdal Medical (Norway) and CAE (Canada) held the major share of the healthcare/medical simulation market and will continue to dominate the market between 2017 and 2022. Other major players operating in this market are 3D Systems (US), Simulab Corporation (US), Simulaids (US), Limbs and Things (UK), Kyoto Kagaku (Japan), Mentice (Sweden), Surgical Science Sweden (Sweden), and Gaumard Scientific Company (US).

North America held the largest share of the global medical simulation market in 2016. On the other hand, the APAC region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increasing focus on medical education, training & research, increasing focus on patient safety, and increasing healthcare expenditure.

Based on end user, the medical simulation market is segmented into academic institutes, hospitals, military, and other end users. The hospitals segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The advent of advanced simulation-based technologies, wide utilization of simulation models in medical surgeries, increasing focus on minimizing errors, and cost-effectiveness of procedural training for medical physicians, are expected to drive the medical simulation market for hospitals during the forecast period.

On the basis of product and service, the Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market is segmented into anatomical models, medical simulation software, web-based simulation, and simulation training services. The web-based simulation segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in this segment can be attributed to the growing IT infrastructure in educational institutions, widespread availability of internet services, lack of adequate number of educators, rising demand for competency assessment, and controlled access to simulation procedures.

On the basis of product & service, the anatomical models segment accounted for the largest share of the global medical simulations market. The comprehensive information on product portfolio offered by the top players in the market. The report analyzes the global medical simulation market by type, product, procedure, material, end user, and region.

The report analyzes the various medical simulations and their adoption pattern. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the global medical simulation market for different segments such as product and service, end user, and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Break of primary participants was as mentioned below:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 28%, Tier 2 - 43% and Tier 3 - 29%

By Designation: C-level - 14%, Director Level - 43%, Others - 43%

By Region: North America - 43%, Europe - 14%, Asia-Pacific - 29%, Rest of World - 14%

