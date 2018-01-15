Overall, the Brazilian government has pre-qualified biomass, wind, solar and hydropower projects with a combined capacity of 48.7 GW.

Brazil's government-run energy agency, Empresa de Pesquisa Energetica (EPE) has revealed that 1,672 power projects with a combined capacity of 48.71 GW were submitted for pre-qualification for the upcoming A-4 auction for biomass, wind, solar and hydropower projects, scheduled to be held this April.

Of these projects, the EPE specified, 620 are for solar power plants totaling 20.0 GW, while another 931 projects ...

