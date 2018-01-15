Internet and casino gambling software provider GAN on Monday said it had formed a partnership with SBTECH to serve real money sports betting to GAN's US clients. The companies said the move would position them in the market if the US government overturns the ban on sports betting. SBTECH's provides sports wagering technology. GAN said its clients together represent more than 70 casino properties located coast-to-coast generating in excess of $8bn in land-based casino gaming revenues annually. ...

