CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian Real Estate Association will release Canada existing home sales for December at 9:00 am ET Monday. Ahead of the data, the loonie fell against its major rivals.



The loonie was worth 1.2429 against the greenback, 88.97 against the yen, 0.9888 against the aussie and 1.5261 against the euro as of 8:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX