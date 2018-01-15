The "Transmission Repair Market by Component (Gasket Seal, Fluid, O-ring, Transmission Filter, Gear, Clutch Plate, Pressure Plate, Oil Pump), Repair type (Transmission General Repair, Overhaul), Vehicle Type, and Region Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Transmission Repair Market is Projected to Reach a Market Size of USD 233.70 Billion By 2022 from USD 199.16 Billion in 2017, Growing at a CAGR of 3.25% from 2017 to 2022.

Increasing vehicle parc, the growth of ride sharing, and an increase in average vehicle miles traveled are the key factors driving the growth of the transmission repair market. On the other hand, the increasing sales of electric vehicles can hinder the growth of the transmission repair market.

The fluids segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment of the transmission general repair market, in terms of value. The adoption of preventive/periodic maintenance services for transmission is expected to drive the fluids market during the forecast period. The increase in oil consumption in advanced transmission and focus on better quality oil are driving the growth of this segment. The average fluid consumption is 5 to 7 quarts. The OE companies are focusing on high-quality oil for increasing transmission efficiency and also to reduce the frequent change of oil in transmission.

The transmission repair market for passenger cars is estimated to be the largest and fastest growing market during the forecast period. Larger vehicle parc of passenger cars globally is leading to the growing demand for transmission repair services for passenger cars. In addition, the growth of the transmission repair market for passenger cars can be attributed to the growth of ride sharing services in developed as well as developing markets.

North America is estimated to hold the largest share of the transmission repair market in 2017. The market growth in North America can be attributed to the larger vehicle parc and increased sales of light commercial vehicles in the region.

The transmission repair market is dominated by many international as well as domestic players such as Allison (US), ZF (Germany), BorgWarner (US), Schaeffler (Germany), and Continental (Germany) among others.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Technology Overview

7 Transmission Repair Market, By Component

8 Transmission Repair Market, By Vehicle Type

9 Transmission Repair Market, By Repair Type

10 Transmission Repair Market, By Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

Aamco Transmissions

Allison Transmission

Borgwarner

Continental

Cottman Transmission And Total Auto Care

Firestone Complete Auto Care

Lee Myles Autocare Transmission

Mister Transmission

Schaeffler

ZF

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zzwjsm/transmission?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180115005346/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Automotive Repair, Automotive Drivetrain and Transmission Components