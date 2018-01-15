Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2018) - good natured Products Inc. (TSXV: GDNP) (the "Company" or "good naturedTM"), is pleased to have been invited to contribute to the recently released Canadian Industrial Bioproducts Industry Priorities Paper.

"It has been a real honour to play a role in defining priorities to position Canada as a global leader in bioproducts, and especially the global commercialization of these innovations," said Paul Antoniadis, CEO of good naturedTM. "As outlined in the paper, we continue to see increasing demand for bio-based products and packaging, and I welcomed the opportunity to collaborate with leading industry partners from across Canada in creating this shared vision for growth."