Payment and Blockchain-Leader Diana Adachi Joins Pegasus

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2018) - Pegasus Fintech, Inc. today announced that payment and blockchain-leader Diana Adachi has been selected as the company's new chief executive officer. Pegasus Fintech is a full-service blockchain, technology and token accelerator that supports regulatory compliant Public Initial BlockChain Offerings (PIBCOs).

"We are honored to have Diana Adachi join our team. Diana is not only recognized as a leader in blockchain solutioning globally but also brings deep payment and banking acumen to the company," said David Lucatch, Chair of Pegasus Fintech.

"I am excited to work with Pegasus to support its world-class blockchain technology consultancy and PIBCO token acceleration services," said Diana Adachi.

Ms. Adachi served as a Global Blockchain Solutions Lead with Accenture in the San Francisco Bay Area. Diana was responsible for exploring key opportunities using Blockchain and distributed ledgers with the company's G1000 clients.

Ms. Adachi has co-authored various papers on the subject and was recently recognized as one of PaymentSource's Most Influential Women in Payments, 2017 for her work in Blockchain. Recent papers include:

Blockchain Technology - How Banks Are Working to Build the Foundation of the World's First Real-Time Global Payment Network

Business Case Assessment on Distributed Ledger Technology For Cross Border Payments

Blockchain as a Solution for Reducing Insurance Fraud and Abuse in Hong Kong

Blockchain Disruption in Digital Rights and Entitlements

Prior to Accenture, Diana was the President of a global IT services company with offices in India, the UK, Canada, and the US. She spearheaded the company's transformation from an IT services provider to an electronic payments specialist, doubling revenues and tripling the company's stock value.

Clients included Visa Inc., Visa Europe, and First Data. Though based in Silicon Valley, Diana was featured in an issue of Dataquest as one of the top IT women in India.

As an entrepreneur, Ms. Adachi co-founded two successful businesses. She evangelized the Web with Viewz, an e-commerce development company and provided tech firms with strategic marketing services through Nextech.

Ms. Adachi is active in both the academic and business communities; she is a member of Stanford's CodeX Blockchain Group and she sits on the Advisory board of Global ID and Invent Your Future in Silicon Valley. Diana also served on the Advisory Board for the University of Toronto and is a recipient of the President's Arbor Award.

Ms. Adachi holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Toronto.

About Pegasus Fintech, Inc. - www.pegasusfintech.com

Pegasus Fintech, Inc. is a Blockchain and Token Accelerator that focuses on supporting innovative solutions in the Financial Services, Technology, Blockchain and Cryptocurrency communities. Pegasus' Accelerator program deploys a team of highly skilled industry, marketing, legal and financial specialists that provide evaluation, management, marketing programs, resources and tools to affect the growth of the business and create and execute the Blockchain and regulatory compliant, security-based Token programs. Pegasus supports client initiatives with investment banking, private equity and the democratized investment community.

