Global Body Area Network Market to Reach US$ 62,120.9 Million by 2025 - Transparency Market Research

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research entitled "Body Area Network Market [By Technology - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, ZigBee and Others; By Devices - Wearable Devices and Implant Devices; By End-use Industry - Healthcare, Sports and Others] - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2017 - 2025," the global body area network market is expected to reach a value of US$ 62,120.9 Mn by 2025. The market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 24.7% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

Although body area network technology is a new technology it has great potential to grow in healthcare, sports and other end-use industries. Body area network devices are either wearable devices or implant devices. The key component of wearable devices used in body area network are microcontrollers and sensors. Microcontrollers which consists of an integrated circuit (IC) known as microprocessor whose function is similar to the function of central processing unit in a computer. The sensors measure various health parameters of human body. Microcontrollers and sensors are present in both wearable and implant devices. Sensors present in implant devices are located inside human body. Sensors must not provide and harmful side-effects to humans. Implant sensors have a lifetime of less than a decade.

Global body area network consists of wearable and implant devices where wearable devices hold the major share. Global wearable devices market is anticipated to grow in double digit CAGR from 2017-2025. Rising number of wearable is subsequently increasing the adoption of body area networks.

In global body area network, wearable devices hold a major share. Wearable devices used in body area networks such as smart watch and wrist band hold the major market share in 2015. Millennial having high disposable income and health conscious are increasingly using wearable devices. This is also increasing the adoption of body area networks.

A major factor driving the adoption of wireless body area networks is access to real time data of patients by doctors and medical practitioner. Other than medical field, real time data monitoring can also be done in sports, entertainment, military application. Body area networks are used in sports industry. In sports, muscle oxygen measures how much oxygen an athlete consumes during training. Muscle oxygen is measured by VO2 Max (V-Volume, O2 - oxygen). BSX Athletics wearable device launched a calf compression sleeve for legs. The calf compression sleeve have a sensor with LED lights that is placed in sleeve pocket. The LED record and reports real-time oxygen levels. Real time data is helping sports coaches to monitor athlete's performance in real time. Wearable devices is driving the growth of body area network in sports industry.

Body area network market is segmented on the basis of technology, devices, end use industry and geography. By technology, the market is segmented into Bluetooth, Wo-Fi, ZigBee and Others. Other communication technologies include mobile networks, IEEE 802.15.6, Ultra Wideband (UWB), ANT protocol, Zarlink technology, Rubee active wireless protocol, Bluetooth Low Energy among others. The adoption of ZigBee technology during the forecasted period is estimated to be highest in Europe followed by North America. On the basis of devices the market is further classified into wearable devices and implant devices. In terms of various end-use industries the market is segmented into healthcare, sports and others. Based on geography the report classifies the global body area network market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. We have analyzed the regions in terms of revenue. Region wise prominent countries covered in the report include the following - the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, South Korea, India, GCC (six middle east countries: Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman), South Africa, Brazil and Argentina.

The report also includes competition landscape mentioning market share analysis of major players based on their 2016 revenues and profile of major players. Company profiles include company overview, significant strategies adopted, SWOT analysis and market revenue from 2014 till 2016. The major players profiled in the global body area network market includes Fujitsu Limited, Intel Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Ericsson Ab, IBM Corporation, Telefonica SA, Jawbone Inc, Bluetooth SIG, General Electric Company (GE) and ST Microelectronics among others.

The global body area network market is segmented as below:

Global Body Area Network Market, By Technology Bluetooth Wi-Fi ZigBee Others



Global Body Area Network Market, By Devices Wearable Devices Implant Devices



Global Body Area Network Market, By End-use Industry Healthcare Sports Others



Global Body Area Network Market, By Geography North America The U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany The U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of Asia-Pacific



Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



