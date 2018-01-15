Polymer Concrete Market Worth 641.9 Million USD by 2022

PUNE, India, January 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Polymer Concrete Marketby Class (PMC, PC, PIC), Type (Epoxy, Polyester, Latex), Application (Containments, Pump Bases, Wastewater Containers), End-Use Industries (Infrastructures, Non-Residential Structures), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" published by MarketsandMarkets', the global market is estimated at USD 448.1 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 641.9 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.5% between 2017 and 2022.

The market is witnessing growth due to growing awareness regarding the use of polymers in concrete due to their high performance and superior properties. Increase in spending on repair & maintenance and growth in infrastructural activities in emerging economies are some of the factors driving the market for polymer concrete.

Polymer modified concrete: The largest class of polymer concrete

Polymer modified concrete was the largest segment of the Polymer Concrete Market, by class in 2016. Increasing use of polymer modified concrete in applications such as repair works, anti-corrosion and protection of old concrete, and treatment of cracks and joints in concrete surfaces is responsible for its large share in the Polymer Concrete Market.

Epoxy: The largest type segment of the Polymer Concrete Market

Epoxy was the largest segment of the Polymer Concrete Market, by type in 2016. Superior properties such as greater flexibility, higher heat resistance, and reduced chalking tendency in outdoor exposure have led to its increased demand in several applications. This is also expected to drive its market in the near future, making it the largest used type of polymer concrete globally.

Containments: The largest application of polymer concrete

Containments was the largest segment of the Polymer Concrete Market, by application in 2016. Use of containments for storage and disposal of liquid industrial waste is driving the consumption of polymer concrete in the containments application.

Infrastructure: The largest end-use industry of the Polymer Concrete Market

Infrastructure was the largest segment of the global Polymer Concrete Market, by end-use industry, in 2016. Government initiatives to modernize the economy have led to the growing investment in infrastructure remodeling in developed countries, which has led to a rise in the demand for polymer concrete. This is expected to drive the consumption of polymer concrete in the infrastructural sector.

Asia Pacific: The largest Polymer Concrete Market, by region

The Asia Pacific region was the largest market for polymer concrete, in terms of value and volume, in 2016. The large market size of the Asia Pacific region is due to the manufacturing facilities being shifted by large players from mature markets such as Europe and North America to Asia Pacific. Growing consumption of polymer concrete in residential, non-residential, and infrastructural projects to accommodate the escalating urban class population in Asia Pacific is expected to drive its demand in future.

Polymer concrete resin providers and polymer concrete fabricators, such as BASF (Germany), Sika (Switzerland), Mapei (Italy), Fosroc (UK), Dow Chemical (US), SAUEREISEN (US), Kwik Bond Polymers (US), Dudick (US), ErgonArmor (US), and Crown Polymers (US) are covered in the report.

