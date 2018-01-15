Fidelity Special Values Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY OR CONNECTED PERSONS

All relevant boxes should be completed in block capital letters.

1. Name of the issuer



Fidelity Special Values PLC 2. State whether the notification relates to (i) a transaction notified in accordance with DTR 3.1.2 R, (ii) a disclosure made in accordance with LR 9.8.6R(1) or (iii) a disclosure made in accordance with section 793 of the Companies Act 2006.



(ii) 3. Name of person discharging managerial responsibilities/director



Nicky McCabe 4. State whether notification relates to a person connected with a person discharging managerial responsibilities/director named in 3 and identify the connected person



N McCabe

B Dent 5. Indicate whether the notification is in respect of a holding of the person referred to in 3 or 4 above or in respect of a non-beneficial interest 1



Person referred to in 3 and 4 6. Description of shares (including class), debentures or derivatives or financial instruments relating to shares





Ordinary shares of 5p each 7. Name of registered shareholder(s) and, if more than one, the number of shares held by each of them



FIL Nominee (Shareholdings) Limited FIDNOM Account (Mr B Dent (husband of Nicky McCabe)) - 5,548 ordinary shares (+56 shares)

FIL Nominee (Shareholdings) Limited FIDNOM Account (Nicky McCabe - 7,735 ordinary shares (+79 shares) 8. State the nature of the transaction







Dividend re-investment

9. Number of shares, debentures or financial instruments relating to shares acquired



56 ordinary shares acquired by Mr B Dent (GIA)

79 ordinary shares acquired by Nicky McCabe (ISA) 10. Percentage of issued class acquired (treasury shares of that class should not be taken into account when calculating percentage)



Less than 0.01% 11. Number of shares, debentures or financial instruments relating to shares disposed



n/a 12. Percentage of issued class disposed (treasury shares of that class should not be taken into account when calculating percentage)



n/a 13. Price per share or value of transaction



56 shares at £2.689 per share (GIA)

79 shares at £2.689 per share (ISA) 14. Date and place of transaction



15 January 2018, UK 15. Total holding following notification and total percentage holding following notification (any treasury shares should not be taken into account when calculating percentage)



13,418 (less than 0.01%) 16. Date issuer informed of transaction



15 January 2018

If a person discharging managerial responsibilities has been granted options by the issuer complete the following boxes

17. Date of grant

18. Period during which or date on which exercisable 19. Total amount paid (if any) for grant of the option

20. Description of shares or debentures involved (class and number) 21. Exercise price (if fixed at time of grant) or indication that price is to be fixed at the time of exercise 22. Total number of shares or debentures over which options held following notification 23. Any additional information

24. Name of contact and telephone number for queries



Bonita Guntrip

For and on behalf of

FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 837320

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification



Bonita Guntrip for FIL Investments International, Company Secretary



Date of notification 15 January 2018

