Suntech Showcases Signature Solar Modules at the 2018 World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, The United Arab Emirates, Jan. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Wuxi Suntech Power Co., Ltd. ("Suntech") annouces today that itis participating as a main exhibitor at the 2018 World Future Energy Summit (WFES 2018) heldin Abu Dhabi.

Openedon January 15, WFES is North East and North Africaï¼ˆNENAï¼‰premier business-to-business event which is for all professionals inthesolar energy and other related fields.More than 30,000 solar energy industry professionals from 175 countries attended the exhibition, with over600 leading manufacturers, service providersandsuppliers' participation.

During the show, Suntech has brought with them four signature solarmodules:

STP 340 - 350 W Polycrystalline Perc Solar Module

By using black silicon technology and Perc technology ,the solar modules can greatly improve the efficiency to 18.0%. Themaximum 1500 V DC can save total system costs.The moduleiscertified to withstand 3800 Pa windand 5400 Pa snow loads.

STP 325 - 335 W Double Glass Polycrystalline Solar Module

Withaglass-glass structure, this module can extend life span.The lack ofgrounding requirementreducesBOS costs. It also offersa12-year productwarranty anda30-year linear performance warranty.Suitable for agricultureandfishingprojects.

STP 300 - 310 W Bifacial Mono Perc Solar Module

By using bifacial Perc cell and double glass technology, backside power of the module can gain up to 25%.Special distributed junction-box design avoids shading on the back side.

STP 365 - 375 W Half Cell Mono Perc Solar Module

Optimize circuit can decrease internal loss, itcan also reduce the hot spots and minimize panel degradation. Withexcellent weak light performance, it can maximizepower output.

NENA is a large energy consuming districtwithtremendousprospect for the development of new energy sources. Suntechis one of the first Chinese PV companiesthat entersthemarketwith high market reputation and brand influence inthemarket.

WFES 2018 runs from January 15 to 18.Interested parties mayvisit Suntech atbooth6221.