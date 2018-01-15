

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) said that it will now spend $11 billion on electrified vehicles through 2022, increasing its previous estimates.



The company previously committed $4.5 billion in spending on electrified products by 2020 and said in October it would divert an additional $500 million from conventional products-including gasoline-powered products-over a five-year span.



'This $11 billion you're seeing, that means we're all in now,' Executive Chairman Bill Ford told reporters in Detroit.



