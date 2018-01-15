Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, January 15
|Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 31/12/2017) of £198.69m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 31/12/2017) of £198.69m
|Cash Position of £19.1m
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 31/12/2017 was:
|Per Income share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|2,372.35p
|Per Income share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|2,352.73p
|Income share price
|2155.00p
|Discount to NAV
|(8.74)%
|*Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2016 to 31/12/2017
|Name of company
|% of portfolio
|1
|Scapa Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|15.50
|2
|Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p
|12.04
|3
|RPC Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|11.81
|4
|Hill & Smith Holdings Plc Ordinary 25p
|10.72
|5
|Vp Plc Ordinary 5p
|8.69
|6
|Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p
|7.41
|7
|Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p
|6.94
|8
|Electrocomponents PLC Ordinary 10p
|4.54
|9
|Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 26.9231p
|3.79
|10
|Menzies (John) Plc Ordinary 25p
|3.32
|11
|Renold Plc Ordinary 5p
|3.19
|12
|Vitec Group Plc Ordinary 20p
|2.52
|13
|Low & Bonar Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.78
|14
|Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p
|1.07
|15
|Elecosoft Plc Ordinary 1p
|1.03
|16
|Castings Plc Ordinary 10p
|0.98
|17
|Fenner Plc Ordinary 25p
|0.78
|18
|Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p
|0.73
|19
|National Grid Plc Ordinary 11.395p
|0.67
|20
|LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p
|0.56
|21
|GlaxoSmithKline Plc Ordinary 25p
|0.52
|22
|Santander UK 10.375% Non Cumulative Preferred
|0.43
|23
|Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 25p
|0.42
|24
|Discretionary Unit Fund Managers Ltd
|0.39
|25
|Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p
|0.14
|26
|Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001
|0.01
|27
|Costain Group Plc Ordinary 50p
|0.00