Global Equipment Rental Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are Atlas Copco, Caterpillar, Hertz Equipment Rental, Sunbelt Rentals & United Rentals

The "Global Equipment Rental Market 2017-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global equipment rental market to grow at a CAGR of 3.26% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Equipment Rental Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is rental equipment monitoring. With the rise in the mining and construction activities, it becomes crucial to manage the rental equipment efficiently. Keeping a regular track of the fleet improves the allocation resources of the rental company. The equipment offered are GPS-equipped which increases the efficiency of fleet management.
According to the report, one driver in the market is advantages of renting equipment for short-term projects. Competitive edge is one of the key factors that determine the sustainability of a company in any given industry. To increase the market share, a company needs to upgrade its operations to churn out the maximum profits. For the equipment and heavy machinery intensive industry, the cost associated with owning such equipment has increased pressure on the balance sheet of the firm. As the management of the companies is involved in increasing the sales figures and other aspects of the business, the costs of leasing or renting equipment for short-term projects proves lesser than the cost of purchasing the required equipment.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is environmental impact due to end-user industries. Construction and mining, along with oil and gas exploration, drilling, and production result in environmental damage, including the changes in hydrodynamics of underground water tables, land degradation, and ground subsidence. Chemicals used in the mining activities are hazardous to the ecosystem and lead to the contamination of soil and groundwater. Such activities lead to soil erosion, the formation of sinkholes, and the loss of biodiversity because of deforestation. Also, in urbanized locations, mining causes dust pollution, vision impairment if exposed for a longer duration, and noise pollution.
Key vendors
- Atlas Copco
- Caterpillar
- Hertz Equipment Rental
- Sunbelt Rentals
- United Rentals
Other prominent vendors
- Aggreko
- AKTIO Corporation
- Ashtead Group
- BlueLine Rental
- Cramo
- Deere & Company
- Fabick CAT
- Herc Rentals
- Kanamoto
- Loxam
- Maxim Crane Works
- Mustang CAT
- NISHIO RENT ALL
- NIKKEN CORPORATION (Mitsubishi Corporation)
- Sims Crane & Equipment
- Stephensons Rental Services
- Sunstate Equipment Company
- Titan Machinery
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Segmentation By End-User
Part 07: Regional Landscape
Part 08: Decision Framework
Part 09: Drivers And Challenges
Part 10: Market Trends
Part 11: Vendor Landscape
Part 12: Key Vendor Analysis
Part 13: Appendix
