The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) have announced that two solar PV projects - one located in Mauritius and the other in Rwanda - will be receiving $25 million in concessional loans from ADFD, one in Mauritius and one in Rwanda.

Both of these solar PV projects were announced at the Session of the IRENA Assembly, which pv magazine reported on earlier today. The two selected nations - Mauritius and Rwanda - are the beneficiaries of the fifth funding cycle and the projects are being financed through the IRENA/ADFD Project Facility.

The seven-cycle funding facility was set up in 2013, and makes $350 million gradually available through concessional loans from ADFD to help people in developing countries have access to electricity. It is estimated that the project has the potential to improve the lives of 2.5 million people, alleviating poverty through affordable energy to low income communities.

Half the funding required for the project is being covered by these loans, with the rest coming from additional funding sources.

In Mauritius, $10 million

