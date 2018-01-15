Litecoin News UpdateThe South Korean shock wave, which panicked investors into selling their holdings last week, is continuing to mar the cryptocurrency markets. So far, revival is not in sight.At times like these, we're reminded how many average investors turned into billionaires following a simple formula of investing. They turned greedy when others remained fearful.In case you missed the big rumor that threw a death scare into the markets, here's a quick heads-up for you.The South Korean government hinted that it.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...