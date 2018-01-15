Biotechnology company Avacta Group has successfully concluded its initial study with next-generation antibody drug conjugates developer Glythera, leading to a licensing agreement between the two firms. While detailed terms of the license between the two had not been made available, it was revealed that Avacta would receive development milestone payments and royalties on sales of an approved drug developed by Glythera. Initial trials showed that Avacta's Affirmer technology could be combined with ...

