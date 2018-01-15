RecruiterSupermarket.com Launches Services in UK

LONDON, January 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The clever group that brought us Post & Place Ltd (the UK's largest online Recruiter Marketplace) announced today the launch in the UK of their latest platform shaking up the recruitment industry - RecruiterSupermarket.com.

The new website allows Employers and Job Seekers, to search for and filter Recruitment Agencies based on real performance and activity data, along with Feedback and Ratings from other user across thousands of Recruitment Agencies.

"The industry needs a layer of intelligence" states Greg Miller, MD & co-Founder. "With over 35,000 agencies in the UK (9,000 of which registered last year alone!) it's harder than ever to identify the right recruiter to use when it comes to hiring or finding a new job. RecruiterSupermarket.com simply gives Employers and Job Seekers a tool to help them find the right Recruiters to work with, at the right time."

The real genius of the system is that registered Recruiters have their statistics and activity independently monitored and recorded in real time and built directly into their profiles. This allows the platform's intelligent algorithm to analyse live vacancies and active candidates across thousands of agencies - and highlight the Recruiter or Agency most likel y able to help the Employer find their new Employee, or the Job Seeker find their new Job.

"Anyone can build a website which allows people to leave feedback about Recruitment Agencies, that's nothing new and alone doesn't really add much value to the recruitment process. We've taken the whole thing a step further and actually made it easier for Employers and Job Seekers to know who to work with."

"By integrating real performance and live activity data right into Recruiter profiles we not only give a clear idea of which Recruiters are good at what, and at what price point, but we can also see what Recruiters are working on at any given time. This allows us to guide Employers and Job Seekers to the right Recruiter at the right time, saving users hours of wasted time engaging with Recruiters who aren't likely able to help them (as they don't have access to the right vacancy or the right candidate at that time)."

The system is completely free to use for Employers and Job Seekers and also integrates optional access to the hugely successful Recruiter Marketplace for those that want it.

"We love it. The whole thing has saved us hours in searching, negotiating with and briefing Recruitment Agencies." - Matt Hodges, MD Interresolve

George Vincent, co-Founder added "This is something which people have been screaming out for. LinkedIn, Indeed and all the other major job boards like Monster et al have all done a great job of providing Recruiters a way to find candidates, but no-one has yet provided a solution to people looking to find to Recruitment Agencies - how do you know who is the right person to work with to find you your new job or your next new employee?"

"It's taken us three years to get here, but we finally have the platform and crucially the data to be able to provide people with what they want. And of course, our Recruiters love it too. They're finally getting a tool which delivers relevant candidates and active hiring managers to them asking for help. It works for everyone."

