The "Global Sports Fishing Equipment Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global sports fishing equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 3.71% during the period 2018-2022.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global sports fishing equipment market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of sports fishing equipment.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the advent of FADS. The introduction of fish aggregating devices (FADS) is drawing the attention of several sports fishermen, particularly in the Caribbean islands. Fishermen bait primary species such as mahi-mahi, billfish, and small to medium-sized tuna using FADS. Fishermen in the Dominican Republic are increasingly adopting FADS to trap billfish. Various fishermen also adopt these devices in areas such as eastern Atlantic side of Antigua, St. Lucia, and the west coast fishing villages.

One of the major drivers for this market is the rising popularity of fishing. People of all age group are increasingly participating in fishing because it is considered as a popular recreational activity. Fishing activity not only forges a deep connection with nature but also fosters bonding with family and friends and encourages wellness. The number of new fishing participants comprising of female and youth is higher in comparison to the general fishing population. In addition, freshwater fishing is considered as the most popular form of fishing as participants extensively prefer fishing in fresh water over salt water. Consequently, the demand for sports fishing equipment will also increase.

Key Vendors

Eagle Claw

Newell Brands

Okuma Fishing Tackle

Shimano

Tica Fishing Tackle

AFTCO

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation by Product

Part 09: Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Part 10: Customer Landscape

Part 11: Regional Landscape

Part 12: Decision Framework

Part 13: Drivers and Challenges

Part 14: Market Trends

Part 15: Vendor Landscape

Part 16: Vendor Analysis

