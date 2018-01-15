Global Immunology Market 2018-2022: 51 Molecules - 22 Molecules in Phase II, 4 Molecules in Phase III, 16 Molecules in Phase I, and 9 in Phase I/Il Clinical Trials

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Immunology Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global immunology market to grow at a CAGR of 4.57% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Immunology Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growing cases of infectious diseases. Infectious diseases such as hepatitis and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) are rampant globally. When the body's immune system is unable to resist the invading pathogens or microbes, it gives way to infections. Infectious diseases such as hepatitis and AIDS can be treated by immunomodulators. Agents that help in boosting the immunity of the human body help in resisting pathogens. According to the CDC, there are more than a million AIDS-affected people in the US. With the rising incidences of infectious diseases, the demand for immunology products will increase in the coming years.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is significant pipeline. There are multiple promising immunological agents in the pipeline, which boost the market growth after their approval. The approval of new therapeutic agents broadens the options available for the treatment and thus leads to the increase in demand for the therapeutic regimen. There are approximately 51 molecules under different clinical trial stages globally.
Out of them, 22 molecules are in Phase II, four molecules are in Phase III, 16 molecules are in Phase I, and remaining are in Phase I/Il clinical trials. One of the most promising molecules under development from AbbVie is risankizumab (ABBY-066). Boehringer Ingelheim and AbbVie are jointly working on the molecule to get approval for new indications such as psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease. This combination is currently going through Phase III clinical trial for psoriasis and Phase II for psoriatic arthritis and Crohn's disease.
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Sizing
Part 07: Five Forces Analysis
Part 08: Pipeline Landscape
Part 09: Market Segmentation By Category
Part 10: Market Segmentation By Indication
Part 11: Customer Landscape
Part 12: Regional Landscape
Part 13: Decision Framework
Part 14: Drivers And Challenges
Part 15: Market Trends
Part 16: Vendor Landscape
Part 17: Vendor Analysis
Part 18: Appendix
