Global Immunology Market 2018-2022: 51 Molecules - 22 Molecules in Phase II, 4 Molecules in Phase III, 16 Molecules in Phase I, and 9 in Phase I/Il Clinical Trials

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Immunology Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global immunology market to grow at a CAGR of 4.57% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Immunology Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growing cases of infectious diseases. Infectious diseases such as hepatitis and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) are rampant globally. When the body's immune system is unable to resist the invading pathogens or microbes, it gives way to infections. Infectious diseases such as hepatitis and AIDS can be treated by immunomodulators. Agents that help in boosting the immunity of the human body help in resisting pathogens. According to the CDC, there are more than a million AIDS-affected people in the US. With the rising incidences of infectious diseases, the demand for immunology products will increase in the coming years.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is significant pipeline. There are multiple promising immunological agents in the pipeline, which boost the market growth after their approval. The approval of new therapeutic agents broadens the options available for the treatment and thus leads to the increase in demand for the therapeutic regimen. There are approximately 51 molecules under different clinical trial stages globally.

Out of them, 22 molecules are in Phase II, four molecules are in Phase III, 16 molecules are in Phase I, and remaining are in Phase I/Il clinical trials. One of the most promising molecules under development from AbbVie is risankizumab (ABBY-066). Boehringer Ingelheim and AbbVie are jointly working on the molecule to get approval for new indications such as psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease. This combination is currently going through Phase III clinical trial for psoriasis and Phase II for psoriatic arthritis and Crohn's disease.

Key vendors

AbbVie

Amgen

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Johnson & Johnson

Other prominent vendors

Angimmune

Bionor Pharma

Boston Biomedical

Celgene

Cellectar Biosciences

eFFECTOR Therapeutics

Forty Seven

HANSOH

Immatics Biatechnologies

lmmunovaccine

Karyopharm Therapeutics

MabVax Therapeutics

MedImmune

MOLOGEN

Neon Therapeutics

NewLink Genetics

Novartis

ONCOQUEST

Oncotherapeutics.

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Sizing



Part 07: Five Forces Analysis



Part 08: Pipeline Landscape



Part 09: Market Segmentation By Category



Part 10: Market Segmentation By Indication



Part 11: Customer Landscape



Part 12: Regional Landscape



Part 13: Decision Framework



Part 14: Drivers And Challenges



Part 15: Market Trends



Part 16: Vendor Landscape



Part 17: Vendor Analysis



Part 18: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rc46fb/global_immunology?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716