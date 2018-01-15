Proventia Earns Accolades from Frost & Sullivan for its Innovative Retrofitting Technology Used in Emission Control

Proventian Proventia NOxBUSTER City solves the air quality crises of cities

LONDON, Jan. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the retrofitting technologies in emission control industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Proventia Oy with the Best Practices 2017 European Technology Innovation Award for its innovative, efficient, and reliable retrofit technology for diesel vehicles.

Today air pollution is the number one environmental cause of premature death globally. Especially emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx) from road transport have not decreased enough to meet air quality standards in many urban areas. Cities across the world are looking for innovative ways to cut down traffic pollution. Retrofitting has proven to be the quickest and the most cost-effective way to reduce NOx and other harmful emissions from heavy vehicles.

"Proventia has developed a new technology, NOxBUSTER City, which was designed specifically for real urban driving conditions at the low exhaust gases temperatures. This proven emission control technology significantly reduces particulate matter, PM, and nitrogen oxides, NOx emissions by over 90%," said Nadzeya Viktarovich, Research Analyst at TechVision division.

Proventia has strong technical knowledge and experience with both original equipment and retrofit installations, allowing the company to focus its research on developing a new retrofit technology that enables older vehicles to operate in an environmentally friendly manner and can upgrade them to comply with Euro VI emissions standards. One key differentiating feature of Proventia's technology compared to competing solutions is its patented SuperTornadourea mixing and dosing technology, which is used in selective catalytic reduction (SCR) for the injection of a reducing agent (such as AdBlue) into exhaust gas. This allows the technology to increase SCR efficiency and reduce NOx at low temperatures, something particularly effective in stop-and-go city traffic.

The NOxBUSTER City technology can be installed on on-road and off-road machines and vehicles. The technology's component design is both affordable and efficient, allowing the technology to be matched to each specific vehicle and its driving conditions. This technology can be implemented in vehicles with limited engine space. Proventia also offers an optional emissions monitoring online tool, PROCARE' Drive. It is an additional solution that monitors the vehicle's emission performance and the equipment's efficient operations. This improves vehicle emissions reporting and minimizes risks related to vehicle exhaust systems.

"Through our independent analysis, Frost & Sullivan has found that Proventia offers the quickest and most cost-effective solutions to bring different vehicles into compliance with legislative requirements. The proven, positive results of its innovative technology make Proventia the leader in the retrofit market and strengthen its corporate brand," said Nadzeya.

