VDA: German OEMs Increase Market Share in the US

BERLIN, January 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA) announces that sales in the US rose by a good 1percent to 1.35million new vehicles. The overall US market, by contrast, lost nearly 2percent, down to just over 17.1million light vehicles. However this is still a very high level.

"Given that the German OEMs are continuing their model offensive, we will be able to increase our market share once again in 2018," said Wissmann at the VDA's press conference in Detroit.

