sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 15.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
15.01.2018 | 16:21
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

VDA: German OEMs Increase Market Share in the US

BERLIN, January 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA) announces that sales in the US rose by a good 1percent to 1.35million new vehicles. The overall US market, by contrast, lost nearly 2percent, down to just over 17.1million light vehicles. However this is still a very high level.

"Given that the German OEMs are continuing their model offensive, we will be able to increase our market share once again in 2018," said Wissmann at the VDA's press conference in Detroit.

Read more here

Contact:
Eckehart Rotter
VDA - Press Department
Tel.: +49-30-897842-120
Email: rotter@vda.de



© 2018 PR Newswire