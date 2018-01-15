Global Rubber Anti-tack Agents Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are ERRO-PLAST, Hallstar, Kettlitz-Chemie, SASCO Chemical Group & Schill + Seilacher Struktol

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Rubber Anti-tack Agents Market 2017-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global rubber anti-tack agents market to grow at a CAGR of 4.25% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Rubber Anti-tack Agents Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing demand for styrene butadiene rubber (SBR). SBR is a synthetic, hard rubber that is primarily used for making shoe soles, tire treads, and other products that require durability. This type of copolymer is also known as a block copolymer. Styrene, one of the key components of SBR chain, is a tough and hard plastic that provides durability to SBR.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing automotive sector in APAC. The automotive industry in APAC is exhibiting remarkable growth and is expected to register a high growth rate during the forecast period as well. The region comprises key automobile manufacturers and rubber producers, which include India, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. China, Japan, and South Korea are the leading automotive producers in the region. Automobile production has significantly increased in Vietnam and the Philippines. Rubber anti-tack agents are primarily used for manufacturing tires. The rapidly growing automotive industry in the region has correspondingly increased the demand for rubber anti-tack agents.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is harmful effects of rubber anti-tack agents. Implementation of government regulations that pertain primarily to the use of stearates has reduced the consumption of rubber anti-tack agents. Stearates such as zinc can damage lungs and even cause death if exposed for long durations. Lead stearates-based anti-tack agents are primarily used in polyvinyl chloride (PVC) processing and compounding applications. They are known to cause side effects such as skin irritation and can cause organ toxicity and neurotoxicity. Stearates can have adverse effects on the respiratory and nervous systems. Though such instances are not reported on a large scale, these effects have hampered the overall sales to some extent.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?



Key vendors

ERRO-PLAST

Hallstar

Kettlitz-Chemie

SASCO Chemical Group

Schill + Seilacher Struktol

Other prominent vendors

Blachford

Chemtech India

Global Lubriutama and Global Fine Chemicals

Lion Corporation

MYOSI INTERNATIONAL

Ocean Chemical Industry

Polmann

Polymer Solutions Group

PUKHRAJ ZINCOLET

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Sizing



Part 07: Five Forces Analysis



Part 08: Market Segmentation By Product



Part 09: Regional Landscape



Part 10: Decision Framework



Part 11: Drivers And Challenges



Part 12: Market Trends



Part 13: Vendor Landscape



Part 14: Vendor Analysis



Part 15: Appendix



