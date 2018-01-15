IDenta Corp. Contracts with New Distributor to the US Armed Forces

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2018 / IDenta Corp. (OTC PINK: IDTA), a worldwide leader in the development of proprietary on-site drug, drug precursor, and explosive detection kits, has a new distribution partner with W.S. Darley & Co., a U.S. corporation, to distribute IDenta Corp. products to the United States Armed Services.

W.S. Darley has over 100 years of experience in distributing to the military, as well as 70 years of experience in U.S. government contracting. Darley has a distribution network throughout the United States. They service a wide range of customers including all branches of the U.S. Military (U.S. Army, Navy, Airforce, Marines, and Coast Guard), as well as the Defense Logistics Agency and others.

Darley is committed to exceeding customers' expectations by offering a diverse line of exceptional quality, top of the line products and services. They chose IDenta Corp. products to distribute.

Amichai Glattstein, COO of IDenta, says, "We are very excited about our new distributor partner for distribution in the US market. IDenta Corp. will now have access to all of the US Armed Services. Darley is a company with extensive experience. It is one of very few companies in existence for over 100 years. Darley has a distribution network throughout the United States. We are looking forward to a dramatic increase in sales as a result of this new agreement.

About IDenta Corp.

Since 2002, IDenta Corporation and its subsidiary, IDenta Ltd., have been recognized as a worldwide leader in the development of proprietary, on-site drug, drug precursor, and explosive detection kits. IDenta Corp. develops, manufactures, and distributes revolutionary products for both the professional and civil markets which consistently pass the highest qualifications and testing procedures of law enforcement and security agencies around the world.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements contained herein may be, within the meaning of the federal securities laws, "forward-looking statements" that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations as of the date hereof, and the company does not undertake any responsibility to update any of these statements in the future.

Company Contact Information:

Amichai Glattstein, COO

Tel: +972-2-5872220

E: amichai@identa-corp.com

SOURCE: IDenta Corp.