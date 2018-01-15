Cartoon Network Lets its 'Bearista' Loose to Warm People's Spirits This January

LONDON, January 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Cartoon Network has created a rich blend of Instagram worthy moments this January with the launch of their We Bare Bears "coffee" cart.

If you're walking down the street and happen to see a polar bear on wheels headed your way, don't worry - it's just Cartoon Network's latest furry creation to celebrate the return of their pop culture gem We Bare Bears, airing every day at 4:30pm this month.

The polar bear-shaped mobile, more notably known as "Ice Bear" will be handing out free hot drinks across the UK this January, including coffees and hot chocolates to kids and their families.

We Bare Bears follows the internet savvy, latte-sipping, selfie-taking hipster bear brothers - Grizz, Panda and Ice Bear - three lovable outsiders just trying to find their way into human society and who dream of one day becoming "Internet Famous".

The pop-up will be launched in London by one of the UK's 2018 Latte Art Champions and leading 'Bearista', Ben Lewis, who will also be offering caffeine free drinks for kids - as Ice Bear "can't handle caffeine" - such as a Grizzlychoc hot chocolate or BabybearChino.

Visitors to each location will be able to get free coffee for the whole family and also take a bear hug selfie with the stars of the show Grizz, Panda and Ice Bear.

Catch the 'Bearista' at the following venues:

Saturday 20th Jan - Glasgow (Buchanan Street) - 10am-4pm

Sunday 21st Jan - Manchester (Intu Trafford Centre) - 11am-5pm

