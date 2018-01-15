Benefit Cosmetics Launches an "as-real-as-it-gets" Virtual BROW TRY-ON EXPERIENCE

LONDON, January 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

#1 BROW BRAND WORLDWIDE* Applies cutting-edge augmented reality technology to brows.

Beneï¬t Cosmetics has been magically transforming brows since 1976 with innovative brow products and signature brow services. Now, the San Francisco beauty brand is taking brow transformation to the next level.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/628682/Benefit_Cosmetics_Brow_Try_on.jpg )



Created in partnership with Modiface, Beneï¬t's BROW TRY-ON EXPERIENCE guides customers through 15 iterations of popular brow styles with customisable shapes and shades. See your brows (and your face!) 'transform' in LIVE 3D, from all angles only to Benefit.

BROW BREAKTHROUGH

Existing virtual brow experiences have yielded unrealistic, super-imposed results. "To date, eyebrow hair has been one of the toughest facial components to render in AR," explains ModiFace CEO Parham Aarabi.

Beneï¬t's BROW TRY-ON EXPERIENCE uses Next Generation Brow Transformation Technology to actually detect and replicate each user's unique hair," he explains, for an as-real-as-it-gets representation. Brows magically transform right before your eyes!

LAUNCHING: 15th January 2018

*Source: based on estimated total global prestige brow product retail sales, July 2016 - June 2017