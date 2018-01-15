sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 15.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
15.01.2018 | 17:01
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Car Rental Market 2018-2022: Trends, Challenges & Drivers - Market to Grow at a CAGR of 17.52%

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Car Rental Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global car rental market to grow at a CAGR of 17.52% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Car Rental Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increasing incorporation of advanced digital technologies in car rental services. With the advent of the internet and growing number of smartphone users, the dependency on technology has increased. Several car companies are using mobile-based applications to communicate the fare, discount coupons, promotional offers, availability of cars, and real-time tracking details to the consumers.

Many people benefit by using car rental services because of the reduced total cost of mobility. A crucial reason contributing to the growth of the market is that providers own the vehicles and users are free from the burden of ownership costs. Customers also have the flexibility of choosing cars that can meet their daily needs.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is introduction of value-for-money car rental services. Players in the car rental industry are focusing on providing low-cost car services, especially for leisure markets. The small players are preferring online car rental platforms to expand their geographical presence and reach a wide customer base. Several popular car rental services have launched their own value brands with moderate and affordable pricing. Such strategies will help players in the car hire market expand their customer base.

With the consumers increasingly preferring the availability of cars in minimal time, operators are focusing on streamlining their membership procedures and on enhance service convenience by adopting smart technology. Moreover, car rental operators are also focusing on introducing enhanced features in their mobile applications to cater efficient customer convenience.

Market trends

  • Advent of intermediaries
  • Value-for-money car rental services
  • Advances in rental processes
  • Growing interest in self-driving vehicles

Key vendors

  • Avis Budget Group
  • Enterprise Holdings
  • Europcar
  • Hertz
  • Sixt
  • Carzonrent

Other prominent vendors

  • Hermes
  • Advantage OPCO
  • E-Z Rent A Car

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation By Rental Category

Part 09: Market Segmentation By Vehicle Type

Part 10: Customer Landscape

Part 11: Market Segmentation By Mode Of Booking

Part 12: Regional Landscape

Part 13: Decision Framework

Part 14: Drivers And Challenges

Part 15: Market Trends

Part 16: Vendor Landscape

Part 17: Vendor Analysis

Part 18: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gh2n55/global_car_rental?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2018 PR Newswire