Global Car Rental Market 2018-2022: Trends, Challenges & Drivers - Market to Grow at a CAGR of 17.52%

The global car rental market to grow at a CAGR of 17.52% during the period 2018-2022.



Global Car Rental Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increasing incorporation of advanced digital technologies in car rental services. With the advent of the internet and growing number of smartphone users, the dependency on technology has increased. Several car companies are using mobile-based applications to communicate the fare, discount coupons, promotional offers, availability of cars, and real-time tracking details to the consumers.



Many people benefit by using car rental services because of the reduced total cost of mobility. A crucial reason contributing to the growth of the market is that providers own the vehicles and users are free from the burden of ownership costs. Customers also have the flexibility of choosing cars that can meet their daily needs.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is introduction of value-for-money car rental services. Players in the car rental industry are focusing on providing low-cost car services, especially for leisure markets. The small players are preferring online car rental platforms to expand their geographical presence and reach a wide customer base. Several popular car rental services have launched their own value brands with moderate and affordable pricing. Such strategies will help players in the car hire market expand their customer base.



With the consumers increasingly preferring the availability of cars in minimal time, operators are focusing on streamlining their membership procedures and on enhance service convenience by adopting smart technology. Moreover, car rental operators are also focusing on introducing enhanced features in their mobile applications to cater efficient customer convenience.



Market trends



Advent of intermediaries

Value-for-money car rental services

Advances in rental processes

Growing interest in self-driving vehicles

Key vendors

Avis Budget Group

Enterprise Holdings

Europcar

Hertz

Sixt

Carzonrent

Other prominent vendors

Hermes

Advantage OPCO

E-Z Rent A Car

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Sizing



Part 07: Five Forces Analysis



Part 08: Market Segmentation By Rental Category



Part 09: Market Segmentation By Vehicle Type



Part 10: Customer Landscape



Part 11: Market Segmentation By Mode Of Booking



Part 12: Regional Landscape



Part 13: Decision Framework



Part 14: Drivers And Challenges



Part 15: Market Trends



Part 16: Vendor Landscape



Part 17: Vendor Analysis



Part 18: Appendix



